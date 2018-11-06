When do you do your Christmas shopping?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

When do you do your Christmas shopping?

Almost one in five of us has done most of our Christmas shopping by the end of October, a survey suggests.

The figures are based on a survey of 1,000 shoppers undertaken by the Centre for Retail Research for VoucherCodes.co.uk.

Consumer affairs correspondent Colletta Smith spoke to shoppers in Manchester.

  • 06 Nov 2018