'We need more followers on Economic Insta'

Sideman: 'Has the pound gone down cos we unfollowed them on Insta?'
Radio 1 Xtra DJ Sideman wonders why shoes have become more expensive since Brexit. BBC business editor Simon Jack attempts to clear things up for him.
Video journalist: Ameer Khan
07 Nov 2018
