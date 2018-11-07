M&S boss 'protecting the magic'
Boss wants to 'protect the magic' of M&S food

M&S chief executive Steve Rowe says he is "protecting the magic" of M&S food.

He tells the BBC's Ben Thompson that the company's store portfolio remains under review.

