Video

A rescue drone that can find people who are lost in the forest is being developed in Latvia.

Researchers have equipped a drone with a thermal camera that can pick out the body heat of people among the trees. Artificial intelligence is used to spot humans and alert the drone operator

Superfast 5G mobile connectivity will help the drones communicate more effectively with operators on the ground.

Video journalist: Chris Fox. Reporter: Matthew Wall

