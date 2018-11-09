Alibaba Singles Day: Dollars or data?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Alibaba Singles Day: Dollars or data?

Singles Day, on 11 November, was invented by Alibaba and is the biggest online shopping day in the world.

But it may well be the Chinese e-commerce giant's biggest data collection event in the year too.

Presented by Monica Miller. Produced and written by Tessa Wong.

  • 09 Nov 2018