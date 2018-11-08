Media player
Sainsbury's boss warns food 'can't be stockpiled' for no-deal Brexit
Sainsbury's boss Mike Coupe tells BBC Breakfast much of their food imports are perishable and therefore "can't be stockpiled" in preparation for a no-deal Brexit.
The supermarket has about 20 distribution centres in the UK that can hold about a week's worth of food.
Mr Coupe told Ben Thompson any hold-ups in importing food would reduce shelf-life and increase costs, but he is optimistic a Brexit deal will be struck.
08 Nov 2018
