Purple Tuesday: 'Embarrassment' of going shopping in a wheelchair
Purple Tuesday is a day when UK retailers are encouraged to think more about the needs of their disabled customers in order to grab a share of the £249bn spending power of disabled people.
Twenty-one-year-old Holly Greader from Cardiff tells the BBC what going shopping is like for her as a wheelchair user.
For more Disability News, follow BBC Ouch on Twitter and Facebook, and subscribe to the weekly podcast.
13 Nov 2018
