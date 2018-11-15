Will superfast 5G mobile be worth it?
Superfast 5G mobile promises much better download and browsing speeds, the ability to power the internet of things, and a signal for everyone even when we're all using our phones at the same time.

But we'll need to fork out on new 5G-compatible phones, 5G services could be expensive, and rural areas might not benefit - at least not immediately.

So will it be worth it?

Animation: Zoe Bartholomew. Reporter: Matthew Wall

  • 15 Nov 2018