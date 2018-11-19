Media player
China and the Pacific: The islander chosen to spread the Chinese way
China's push for influence in the Pacific extends far beyond building infrastructure, and includes offering full scholarships to overseas students.
Paulius Konmil moved back to Papua New Guinea after three years studying in China and says it helped him understand the Chinese way of doing business.
Filmed by Jone Chang, produced Christine Hah.
19 Nov 2018
