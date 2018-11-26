Media player
'Look after the detail and the business will flow'
Victoria Stapleton admits she used to be a slapdash person - she was always trying to cut corners.
But having founded the fashion label Brora, which specialises in cashmere, she learned that growing the firm needed meticulous planning.
Having been in business for 25 years, she now owns 14 stores in the UK and the US.
See more at CEO Secrets.
Video journalist: Jeremy Howell
