Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Investment firm boss makes YouTube apology
In a rambling 10 minute Youtube video, James Cordier apologises to his clients for losing a reported $150m.
-
21 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window