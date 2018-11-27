Media player
Why is India's largest camel fair struggling?
The annual camel fair in Pushkar, Rajasthan is the largest of its kind in India. But a recent change in the law means many breeders are struggling to find buyers.
Video journalist: Devina Gupta
27 Nov 2018
