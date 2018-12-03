Retail theatre
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Retail theatre response to high street downturns

After years of pessimistic predictions for the British high street, shops have been forced to look at new ways of attracting customers.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 03 Dec 2018