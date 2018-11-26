Thorp: How do you make it safe?

Media player
Sellafield: How do you make a nuclear plant safe?
The Thorp nuclear reprocessing plant at Sellafield, Cumbria, has recycled its final batch of reactor fuel. But it leaves behind a hugely toxic legacy for future generations to deal with.
So how will it be made safe?
It is a dangerous job that will take decades to complete and require a great deal of engineering ingenuity and state-of-the-art technology - some of which hasn't even been invented yet.
Reporter: Theo Leggett, video journalist: Rob Wood
26 Nov 2018
