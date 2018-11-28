Bank warns of lower pound and higher inflation

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brexit: Carney warns of lower pound and higher inflation
A no-deal Brexit would send the pound plunging and trigger a worse recession than the financial crisis, the Bank of England has warned.
Bank governor Mark Carney warned "reduced openness in the UK economy" would lead to effects such as a lower exchange rate and higher inflation.
-
28 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/business-46373345/brexit-carney-warns-of-lower-pound-and-higher-inflationRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window