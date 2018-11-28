Bank warns of lower pound and higher inflation
A no-deal Brexit would send the pound plunging and trigger a worse recession than the financial crisis, the Bank of England has warned.

Bank governor Mark Carney warned "reduced openness in the UK economy" would lead to effects such as a lower exchange rate and higher inflation.

  • 28 Nov 2018