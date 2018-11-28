BoE warns of no-deal Brexit risks
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Bank of England warns of no-deal Brexit risks

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney has set out what could happen to the UK economy if the country left the European Union in a no-deal scenario.

He said unemployment and inflation would rise and the pound would fall sharply, but expected the banking system would function.

  • 28 Nov 2018
Go to next video: Meet the MPs bidding to vote down Brexit deal