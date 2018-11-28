BoE warns of no-deal Brexit risks

Media player
Bank of England warns of no-deal Brexit risks
Bank of England Governor Mark Carney has set out what could happen to the UK economy if the country left the European Union in a no-deal scenario.
He said unemployment and inflation would rise and the pound would fall sharply, but expected the banking system would function.
28 Nov 2018
