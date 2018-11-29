'We had to pay £300 each just to view a property'

Video

A letting agency has been demanding hundreds of pounds in payment before prospective tenants are allowed to view properties for rent, the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme has found.

The practice, by Flintons, breaches guidelines and could be unlawful.

Magdiele, Mariely and a friend said they were told they had to pay £300 each before they could see a property.

Flintons, in London, denied any wrongdoing and said it did not charge any fees for viewings.

It said the payments were taking as a "holding deposit".

