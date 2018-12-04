How will Brexit affect chocolate?

Media player
Brexit deal: How will it affect chocolate supplies?
With Brexit looming in March, some companies have started to stockpile ingredients.
But storage space is running out and some small businesses don’t have that possibility.
James Ecclestone runs a small chocolate factory and he’s worried that his only option could be moving the company to Slovakia.
Produce by Simon Jack, Oliver Smith and Hannah Gelbart for the BBC News at Ten.
04 Dec 2018
