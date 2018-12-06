Meet the hi-tech healthy cows

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How 5G connectivity could keep these hi-tech cows healthy
At an experimental hi-tech dairy farm in Somerset, cows are treated to automated milking and feeding as well as collars that beam health and behavioural data to farmers.
Superfast 5G connectivity will facilitate video and satellite data being sent and analysed much more quickly, enabling "precision grazing" and earlier intervention by vets when cows fall ill.
Reporter: Matthew Wall; video editor: Hannah Gelbart.
Click here for more stories, features and videos about 5G in our Connected World series
-
06 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/business-46434250/how-5g-connectivity-could-keep-these-hi-tech-cows-healthyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window