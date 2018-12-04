'Food prices could rise 10%' says Bank governor

Media player
Bank of England governor says food prices could rise by 5-10% if Brexit is disorderly.
The Bank of England governor Mark Carney tells a committee of MPs food prices could rise by 5-10% if the UK crashes out of the European Union without a Brexit deal.
04 Dec 2018
