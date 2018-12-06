Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'I'll never buy a new build-home again'
Hundreds of new properties have been built using weak mortar which does not meet recommended industry standards, the Victoria Derbyshire show has found.
One of the homes was owned by Vincent Fascione, 70.
In 2016, the mortar between the bricks of his house started to crack.
Taylor Wimpey apologised to Mr Fascione, and said: "On those occasions where issues do arise, we endeavour to resolve those issues as soon as practically possible."
Watch the Victoria Derbyshire programme on BBC Two and BBC News Channel, 10:00 to 11:00 GMT - and see more of our stories here.
-
06 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window