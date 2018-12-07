How crisps were made... by accident
How crisps became a million dollar idea

Crisps are one of the world’s most popular snacks. But the American chef who invented them didn’t intend them to taste nice.

So how did crisps catch on? Aaron Heslehurst has the story.

Video journalist: Jeremy Howell

