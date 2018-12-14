Media player
How traffic lights became a million dollar idea
Traffic lights. They've been keeping road crossings safe for over a century. They make the firms that manufacture them over a billion dollars a year. But the first one was a positive menace. Aaron Heslehurst tells the story of their creation.
Video journalist: Jeremy Howell
14 Dec 2018
