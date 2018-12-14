Branson: Hard Brexit would torpedo firms

Media player
Branson: Hard Brexit would torpedo some Virgin firms
Sir Richard Branson has spoken out against a no-deal Brexit, warning that it would be "an absolute disaster". He told the BBC that "a hard Brexit would torpedo some of our companies".
14 Dec 2018
