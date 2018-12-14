Media player
The designers shaking up Africa's shoe market
Kevine Kagiri-Mpundu and Ysolde Shimwe are Rwandan shoemakers, whose Afrocentric designs are symbolic of a nation ready to move forward.
They live in the bustling city of Kigali, and with their shoe business Uzuri K&Y taking off, the young entrepreneurs are brimming with hope.
Lerato Mbele caught up with them for Talking Business Africa.
14 Dec 2018
