'If you can do something yourself, do it yourself'

A trip to a bottle-strewn remote island beach in Thailand was the catalyst for CanO Water, a company created by three Londoners in response to the damaging impact that plastic bottles have on the environment.

With approximately eight million tonnes of plastic ending up in the ocean each year, CanO Water sells recyclable cans of water with resealable lids, as an alternative to plastic bottles.

But starting a new business is never easy, and co-founder Ariel Booker says many firms often spend money unnecessarily on things that won't help them.

