How the Softbank IPO could change your life
Japanese investment group Softbank hopes to use its $23.5bn share sale to invest in future-shaping technologies such as driverless cars and robotics.

However, the firm has attracted controversy by keeping Saudi Arabia as an investment partner, despite condemnation of the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

  • 19 Dec 2018
