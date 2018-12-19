Santander insurance customer slashes bill by switching provider

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Nick Munday says by switching provider he slashed his home and contents bill.
Nick Munday switched from Santander after 20 years and now pays less than a quarter of his previous home and contents insurance bill.
-
19 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/business-46620052/nick-munday-says-by-switching-provider-he-slashed-his-home-and-contents-billRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window