UK 'has twice as many shops as needed'
UK High Streets: 'It's about creating a hub'

Britain has twice as many shops as it needs, according to the author of a report looking at how to revive the nation's High Streets.

Retailer Sir John Timpson said local councils must be given more money to turn town centres into communities and meeting places.

  • 20 Dec 2018
