How social media has changed fashion

Video
How social media influences fashion
It's been a tough year for fashion retailers on the High Street, but online it's been quite a different story.
Fashion bloggers Jasmine Jonas and Melissa Holdbrook-Akposoe tell the BBC's Emma Simpson that demand for fashion to be fully accessible has led to the increasing influence of social media.
21 Dec 2018
