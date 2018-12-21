How social media has changed fashion
How social media influences fashion

It's been a tough year for fashion retailers on the High Street, but online it's been quite a different story.

Fashion bloggers Jasmine Jonas and Melissa Holdbrook-Akposoe tell the BBC's Emma Simpson that demand for fashion to be fully accessible has led to the increasing influence of social media.

