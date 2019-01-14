'A business partner is like a wife'

Media player
Allbirds is an ecological shoe brand from California which uses wool and tree fibre instead of leather.
The company sold a million pairs within two years of launching. But even while business was booming, the two founding partners realised their relationship was in crisis.
Co-founder Joey Zwillinger discovered that working on the partnership was as important as working on his marriage.
