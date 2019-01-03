Media player
Did you spend more or less this Christmas?
As retailers reveal how they fared over the festive period, we asked shoppers in Nottingham if they spent more or less in the run-up to Christmas 2018.
Filmed by Andrew Willetts. Edited by Shanaz Musafer.
03 Jan 2019
