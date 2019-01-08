'There's always ways to make the impossible possible'

Video

Clubs, bars and restaurants are not often places considered bastions of sustainability.

But one of the best-known beach clubs in Bali goes by the unusual name Potato Head and its founder is determined to make his business carbon neutral.

Ronald Akili, CEO of Potato Head, tells the BBC what it was like starting the business with little experience in the hospitality industry, and why he feels so passionately about running it in a sustainable way.

See more at CEO Secrets.