Car buyers 'sitting on their hands'
UK car sales have fallen for the second year in a row. Car buyers are "sitting on their hands" according to Mike Hawes, the chief executive of the industry trade body, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders.

  • 07 Jan 2019
