Car sales 'hit by fall in confidence'

Car sales 'hit by a fall in consumer confidence'
Car sales fell 7% last year, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders. The organisation's chief executive, Mike Hawes, blamed, in part, a fall in consumer and business confidence.
07 Jan 2019
