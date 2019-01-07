Car sales 'hit by fall in confidence'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Car sales 'hit by a fall in consumer confidence'

Car sales fell 7% last year, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders. The organisation's chief executive, Mike Hawes, blamed, in part, a fall in consumer and business confidence.

  • 07 Jan 2019
Go to next video: The car with a 'split personality'