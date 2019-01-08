Ostend 'not ready for Brexit ferry'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Ostend 'not ready for Brexit ferry'

The mayor of Ostend, Bart Tommelein, has said the Belgian port will not be ready for a ferry service to Ramsgate in time for Brexit.

In a BBC interview, he rejected the idea that a Seaborne Freight service between Ostend and Ramsgate could be up and running by 29 March.

  • 08 Jan 2019