'We can afford to pay a bonus but is it wise?'

The boss of John Lewis says there is the money to pay a bonus but it needs careful thought
Sir Charlie Mayfield, the boss of John Lewis, says the partnership has been profitable but the decision to pay a bonus will be considered in March - and it may not be wise to pay a bonus this year, the first time it will have been skipped since 1953.
10 Jan 2019
