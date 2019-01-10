'We can afford to pay a bonus but is it wise?'
The boss of John Lewis says there is the money to pay a bonus but it needs careful thought

Sir Charlie Mayfield, the boss of John Lewis, says the partnership has been profitable but the decision to pay a bonus will be considered in March - and it may not be wise to pay a bonus this year, the first time it will have been skipped since 1953.

