Million dollar idea: Dynamite
How dynamite became a million dollar idea

Dynamite was invented by the Swedish engineer Alfred Nobel, who went on to found the international prizes for peace, science and literature which bear his name.

But what was it about dynamite that prompted Alfred Nobel to become such a great philanthropist?

Aaron Heslehurst explains.

Video producer: Jeremy Howell

  • 11 Jan 2019
