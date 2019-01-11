Media player
How dynamite became a million dollar idea
Dynamite was invented by the Swedish engineer Alfred Nobel, who went on to found the international prizes for peace, science and literature which bear his name.
But what was it about dynamite that prompted Alfred Nobel to become such a great philanthropist?
Aaron Heslehurst explains.
Video producer: Jeremy Howell
11 Jan 2019
