Jaguar Land Rover 'facing unprecedented disruption'
JLR chief executive Ralf Speth says his firm and the car industry in general are facing disruption from geopolitical events, regulatory pressures, and also "smart mobility".

He talks to the BBC's Simon Jack after Jaguar Land Rover announces 4,500 job cuts.

  • 10 Jan 2019