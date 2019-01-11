Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Africa's drone mapping experts
Only a small percentage of the African continent is mapped in any detail.
This has huge consequences for disaster relief and also for urban planning, as people pour into cities at an unprecedented rate.
In Zanzibar, East Africa, the World Bank is funding a new mapping initiative which is becoming a model for how other parts of the continent could keep on top of the rapidly changing landscape.
Katie Prescott has been to take a look.
-
11 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window