The challenge of doing business in Argentina
As Argentina remains mired in economic crisis it is a difficult place to do business. But Matias Moore, boss of popular leather products firm Vacavaliente, shows that success is possible.
Video journalist: Daniel Gallas
11 Jan 2019
