'Food is porn and I'm a porn star'

'Food porn star' Indian chef gives fine dining a twist
Gaggan Anand, the executive chef and owner of a two Michelin-starred Indian restaurant, uses hyper-modern cooking techniques to take Indian street food to new heights.
His self-named restaurant in Bangkok has topped Asia's best restaurants list for the past four years.
Filmed and edited by Danny Bull; produced by Thanyarat Doksone; series produced by Pamela Parker.
15 Jan 2019
