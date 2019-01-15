'Food is porn and I'm a porn star'
'Food porn star' Indian chef gives fine dining a twist

Gaggan Anand, the executive chef and owner of a two Michelin-starred Indian restaurant, uses hyper-modern cooking techniques to take Indian street food to new heights.

His self-named restaurant in Bangkok has topped Asia's best restaurants list for the past four years.

Filmed and edited by Danny Bull; produced by Thanyarat Doksone; series produced by Pamela Parker.

  • 15 Jan 2019
