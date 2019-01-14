Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Migrant workers: 'You don't want us any more in the UK'
Employers are warning of big labour shortages after Brexit because of new rules the government plans to bring in for low-skilled migrant workers from the EU.
They will only be allowed to stay and work in the UK for a maximum of one year.
The rule change has already persuaded many workers from places such as Poland and Romania to return home.
-
14 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window