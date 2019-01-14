'You don't want us any more in the UK'
Migrant workers: 'You don't want us any more in the UK'

Employers are warning of big labour shortages after Brexit because of new rules the government plans to bring in for low-skilled migrant workers from the EU.

They will only be allowed to stay and work in the UK for a maximum of one year.

The rule change has already persuaded many workers from places such as Poland and Romania to return home.

