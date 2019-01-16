The ultrasound scan you can do yourself

Video

US company Butterfly Networks has produced an ultrasound scanner that plugs into an iPhone and can be bought by anyone for $2,000 (£1,555).

Its inventor, Jonathan Rothberg, claims it will have as much impact on healthcare as the stethoscope did 200 years ago.

This is part of the BBC's Disruptors series. You can read the full article here.

Camera: Ian Cartwright; producers: Kizzy Cox and Ben King; video editor: Gordie Watt.