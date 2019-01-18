Million dollar idea: Corn Flakes
How Corn Flakes became a million dollar idea

Corn Flakes are the world's most popular breakfast food.

But did you know they were invented by a penny-pinching American doctor who thought they'd be the cure for sex mania?

Aaron Heslehurst explains how they came to be a million dollar idea.

Video producer: Jeremy Howell

