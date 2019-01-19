Media player
Side Hustles: 'My secret life as a DJ'
Rhea Cambridge is a "side hustler". By day she helps people with social housing, but by night she is on the decks playing afrobeats, house and funk.
For millennials side hustles are big business. One in four workers in the UK has at least one business on the side, half of which were started in the past two years. Those aged 25 to 34 are more likely to do it.
Read more: What's your 'side hustle'?
Image copyright: @londonrosemedia; Series Producer: Mauro Galluzzo; Camera: Hume Fairholme; Video Editors: Ameer Khan and Robert Miller
19 Jan 2019
