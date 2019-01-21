'Staff should treat a business as their own'
Brothers Rob and Paul Forkan started in business by making flip-flops. Now their brand, Gandys, has four London stores and employs 50 staff.

Rob says a company is more likely to succeed if staff treat a business as if it were their own business.

  • 21 Jan 2019
