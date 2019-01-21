'Staff should treat a business as their own'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Staff should treat a business as if it were their own'
Brothers Rob and Paul Forkan started in business by making flip-flops. Now their brand, Gandys, has four London stores and employs 50 staff.
Rob says a company is more likely to succeed if staff treat a business as if it were their own business.
Video journalist: Jeremy Howell
See more at CEO Secrets
-
21 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window