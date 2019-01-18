Media player
'Find something unique about yourself and build that'
Karabo Poppy Moletsane is a South African illustrator, street artist and graphic designer.
Last year Google commissioned her to design the Google Doodle for International Women's Day.
She told Talking Business Africa's Lerato Mbele-Roberts what drives her and how she's been able to stand out from the crowd.
18 Jan 2019
