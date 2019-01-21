Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
What exactly is 'Davos'?
What is 'Davos'? Who can attend? How much does it cost?
As the great and the good congregate in a Swiss ski resort, the BBC's Joe Miller explains what goes on at the annual World Economic Forum.
-
21 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window