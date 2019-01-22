'Australia's culinary queen' whips up her next venture

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Donna Hay whips up her next venture
If you like making quick, healthy and gorgeous meals, there is a good chance you have used one of Donna Hay's recipes.
Widely known as "Australia's culinary queen", she's created a sprawling business that includes television shows and cooking books.
After publishing the 100th and final issue of the Donna Hay magazine last year, she is now mulling her next move.
Filmed by: Matt Leiper, Gordon Parker; produced by: Pamela Parker.
-
22 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window