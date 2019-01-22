'Australia's culinary queen' whips up her next venture
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Donna Hay whips up her next venture

If you like making quick, healthy and gorgeous meals, there is a good chance you have used one of Donna Hay's recipes.

Widely known as "Australia's culinary queen", she's created a sprawling business that includes television shows and cooking books.

After publishing the 100th and final issue of the Donna Hay magazine last year, she is now mulling her next move.

Filmed by: Matt Leiper, Gordon Parker; produced by: Pamela Parker.

  • 22 Jan 2019
Go to next video: 'Food is porn and I'm a porn star'